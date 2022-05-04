Watch: Precious toddler walks his mom down the aisle

A Michigan toddler is stealing hearts everywhere after he was caught on video walking his mom down the aisle on her big day.

Kristie Mihelich was getting married at the Planterra Conservancy in West Bloomfield, Michigan, in late April and had her 2-year-old son Pierson serve as the ring bearer. At the start of the wedding, Pierson was standing with his dad and the minister when he saw his mom approach the aisle. The 2-year-old couldn’t contain his excitement.

"Hi mom!" he exclaimed, before rushing down the aisle to greet her. From there, the two walked down the aisle together in what felt "like a movie," his mom said on Good Morning America.

RELATED: Green wedding ideas for an eco-friendly, affordable celebration

"Every little girl dreams of her Fairytale wedding and marrying her perfect Prince," Mihelich said on Instagram. "Well, yesterday I got to live out my Fairytale!!!"

"It was just like a dream come true. I mean, I couldn't have painted a better picture for a perfect day," she said.

Advertisement

Mihelich’s extra special day is getting a lot of extra attention thanks to her niece, who caught the precious moment on video and posted it to TikTok. It’s been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

