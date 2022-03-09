Toilet paper prices rise as product sizes shrink

article

The latest consumer product to increase prices by shrinking the size of the item is toilet paper.

Consumer watchdogs have spotted that while prices are rising, the sizes of products are getting smaller, according to the New York Post.

Toilet paper joins the list of product sizes getting smaller ranging from detergent to snack items and even chicken nugget orders.

Procter & Gamble Co. (P&G) Tide brand laundry detergent is displayed for sale inside a Costco Wholesale Corp. store in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 25, 2015.

Procter & Gamble recently removed sheets from its "Super Mega" and "Mega" rolls, which downsized to 366 double-ply sheets from 396 and to 244 from 264 sheets, respectively, according to the report from an advocacy group.

Over the past 60 years, a single roll of Charmin toilet paper has shrunk by 90%, according to ConsumerWorld.org.

P&G increased prices at the end of February and plans to raise prices on various products again in April, the company said on an earnings call in January.

The company did not immediately respond for comment about the toilet paper report.

"There is a cost element to innovation — adjusting the count per pack or the package size is one way of reinvesting in this innovation while maintaining a competitive price point," the company told CNN.com.

The company reportedly tailors product sizes to different retailers. Rolls may have shrunk at some stores but not others.

