Toll text scam: Drivers warned of phishing scam claiming unpaid tolls on Pennsylvania Turnpike

Officials are warning drivers about a text message scam that claims motorists have unpaid tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The phishing scam claims to come from the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission and instructs message recipients to click on a link to pay outstanding tolls.

Officials say the link should not be clicked on, and anyone concerned about unpaid tolls should visit the Pennsylvania Turnpike's official website to check.

What we know:

Drivers have reported receiving a text message purportedly from the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission that claims they have unpaid tolls.

The text urges the driver to pay the outstanding tolls to "avoid excessive late payment fees and possible legal proceedings."

The text includes a website URL that officials say should not be visited.

Anyone who is concerned about possible outstanding tolls should visit the Pennsylvania Turnpikes official website to explore any possible debts.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not publicly speculated about where the text messages have originated.

What you can do:

Anyone who received the phishing text message is encouraged to report it using the FBI's Internet Crimes Complaint Center.