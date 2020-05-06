Tolls on 4 bridges to resume accepting cash payments on Monday
CAMDEN, N.J. - Toll lanes on the four bridges that connect South Jersey and Pennsylvania will resume accepting cash payments on Monday.
Starting at 6 a.m., toll plazas on the Ben Franklin Bridge, Betty Ross Bridge, Commodore Barry Bridge, and Walt Whitman Bridge will reopen cash payment lanes.
Cash lanes were closed for more than a month in an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus. The port authority temporarily turned to electronic billing on all four bridges.
Officials say motorists will notice toll takers will be partitioned behind a plastic shield. Staff is also required to wear face coverings, and the port authority encourages drivers to don a mask while interacting with toll-takers.
