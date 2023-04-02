Tornadoes confirmed in NJ, Delaware after severe storms kill 1 in Delaware Valley, NWS says

article

At least three rare tornadoes have been confirmed after severe thunderstorms pummeled the Delaware Valley with rain, hail and winds Saturday night, leaving behind a trail of deadly destruction.

The National Weather Service says one tornado touched down in Sussex County, Delaware, after surveying storm damage along Route 13 in Greenwood and Bridgeville.

Officials say one person died after a house in Sussex County collapsed due to a tornado. It is unclear if this is the same tornado.

Another two tornadoes were confirmed in New Jersey; one in Cinnaminson in Burlington County and one near Jackson in Ocean County.

The strength of each tornado has yet to be determined, along with the amount of damage or any displaced residents.

In addition to tornado damage, homes and business across the Delaware Valley are cleaning up after Saturday's storm ripped through the area, downing power lines and knocking out power.