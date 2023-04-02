Cars catch fire in North Philadelphia as Saturday's storm down wires, knock out power

Thunder and lightning filled the sky Saturday night as severe storms moved through the city, causing damage with heavy rain and strong winds.

Downed power lines sparked at least two car fires on North 24th Street in North Philadelphia early Sunday morning.

Fire crews were on the scene working to extinguish the flames of the torched cars parked along the street.

People were evacuated in the area as a precaution, but were allowed to return as the fires were placed under control.

Several people in the area are still said to be without power due to outages caused by the storms.