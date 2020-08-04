Tornadoes reported in Ocean County, Cape May County as Tropical Storm Isaias batters coast

The National Weather Service issued several reports of tornadoes sightings Tuesday morning along the New Jersey coast as Tropical Storm Isaias battered the region.

Trained weather spotters for the service confirmed a twister in Barnegat Township in Ocean County. The tornado was reportedly spotted 17 miles south of Tom's River. Wind gusts in Barnegat peaked at 75 MPH during the storm surge, according to the National Weather Serice.

Another tornado was reportedly spotted in Strathmere in Cape May County. The tornado was reportedly seen crossing Route 80 around 9:45 a.m.

MORE: Dover, Del., declares 'state of emergency' due to possible tornado damage

Elsewhere in Cape May County, a possible tornado was reported in Marmora Township. The video from a FOX 29 viewer shows the twister cut across a roadway sparking transformer explosions and residual damage along its path.

Early Tuesday morning four tornadoes touched down in Delaware as Isaias moved into the area. Reports of tornado damage in Dover, Delaware caused the leaders to declare a State of Emergency.

Meanwhile, a Tropical Storm Warning that was issued Sunday in preparation of the damaging storm will remain in effect until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

