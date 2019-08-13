Tower Theater's iconic spire tower removed due to public safety concerns

article

The famous Tower Theater sign that once acted as a revered landmark at the Upper Darby venue has been removed due to public safety concerns Tuesday.

Crews were inspecting the sign and realized it was rusted beyond repair. The damage was so bad it needed to be taken down immediately before it fell over own its own, according to the theater's owner.

The Tower Theater opened in 2918 theater opened in 1928 garnered a reputation as one of "Philadelphia's most beautiful historic landmarks."

It's nearly century-long history it has hosted major musical acts like Bruce Springsteen and David Bowie.

"This is an iconic sign, it's been here and is the signature sign of Upper Darby. High school pics taken in front of it. I've had campaign signs taken in front of it. It is who we are. Unfortunately as with everything you have to weight safety versus reality," said Mayor Tom Micozzie.

"Our photos won’t be the same without the tower on top of our Theater," wrote officials on the theater's Facebook page in a bid to get followers to share their photos of the now-removed sign.

Tower Theater has seen big name perform on its stage and garnered a reputation as one of "Philadelphia's most beautiful historic landmarks."

Advertisement

The sign will be completely removed by the end of the week.

In the meantime, the owner says they're looking into options to potentially refurbish and replace it.