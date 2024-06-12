Toy gun challenge prompts warning from police in South Jersey

A police department in Camden County are putting out a warning that young people are taking part in the dangerous Orbeez challenge.

Gloucester Township police say they have received numerous reports of people being hit with gel pellets from toy Orbeez guns.

They say there has been property damage, as well, and animals have been struck, most recently at Veterans Park.

Police say some of the instigators have been posting their actions on social media.

Police are urging parents to talk with their children about this challenge and about why it is dangerous to use a toy gun in public where it could be mistake for the real thing.

They went on to say perpetrators will be arrested.