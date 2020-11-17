Toys for Tots Burlington County struggling to support local families during holiday season

Toys for Tots Burlington County is struggling to support local families this holiday season. The need is so great that the shelves won’t stay full for long.

Local Toys for Tots coordinator Gina Capate says as the applicant pool increased, donations are down significantly. COVID-19 prevented many longtime loyal businesses from collecting toys.

Also, the shipping container gifted to the nonprofit for year-round storage got flooded. $5,000 dollars worth of toys can’t be salvaged, which is a disheartening discovery after a long, tough year.

"I feel bad I want every child to have something to open on Christmas," Capate said.

But still, Capate and her staff are doing what they can. They have been working nonstop, collecting, unpacking and sorting.

They are praying for a holiday miracle that can help all children experience the magic of the season.

Here are ways you can help the Burlington County Toys for Tots program:

Amazon Wishlist:

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/30NRGWP5QFEFD?fbclid=IwAR33P7IemS7dg1FbCiMCzZCUyOsXtz85NxabkcYbgifSm603o02PdwYJbvM

Donations can be dropped off at their warehouse:

105 Gaither Drive

Mount Laurel, NJ

Checks can be sent to:

Toys for Tots, Burlington Co.

POBox 324

Maple Shade, NJ 08052

