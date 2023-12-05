Toys for Tots in desperate need of donations as holiday season quickly approaches

Organizations are in desperate need of donations this time of year, and they are seeking the public’s help to ensure families can celebrate the holidays.

Toys for Tots donations are down just three weeks before Christmas, as the Marines lead the charge to somehow get toys under the trees of many struggling families this year.

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley visited a center in Bristol where the gift collections were down, and the demand was increased.

"What you see around here is probably a third of what we had last year," said Sgt. Guillermo Rodriguez, U.S. Marine Corps.

When FOX 29 went over the bridge to Burlington County, there were requests for 71,000 little kids hoping to find something under the tree Christmas morning.

More than one third of toy requests came from military families around Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

MORE HEADLINES:

"The need is big," said Gina Capate, Burlington County Toys for Tots Coordinator. "In order for me to complete the whole 71,000 I would need over 300,000 toys so I'm not halfway there yet."

"The boxes aren't as full as they used to be," said Jennifer Malazita, Bucks County Toys for Tots volunteer. "I think people are struggling more, so they're not able to buy toys and they need help themselves. Our applications are higher than they usually are. We're getting more applying stead of donations."

With so many donation boxes half empty so close to the holidays, kids might see a half empty space under their tree Christmas morning if donations don't increase soon.