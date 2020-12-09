I-78 westbound reopens in Lehigh County following tractor trailer crash

I-78 westbound near Fogelsville has reopened after an accident between two tractor-trailers closed a stretch of the highway early Wednesday morning.

The impacted stretch of highway was west of the Northeast Extension between Route 100 and New Smithville.

SKYFox was over the scene of the accident and showed gridlocked traffic as travelers were forced to divert to alternative routes.

FOX 29's Bob Kelly says travelers in the area should use Route 222 if they're heading westward. Motorists should still expect delays due to the heavy congestion following the crash.

