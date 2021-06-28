Tractor-trailer flips coming off the Ben Franklin Bridge, tying up traffic
OLD CITY - Anyone traveling into Philadelphia using the Benjamin Franklin Bridge Monday saw a mess navigating their way off the bridge Monday night.
A tractor-trailer flipped on its side around 8 p.m., at the curve of the base of the bridge, coming into the city. For a time, three left lanes were blocked, causing traffic to back up into New Jersey.
A similar accident happened on May 27th.
There were no details on what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.
