Overturned tractor-trailer near Ben Franklin Bridge slows traffic into Philadelphia

A tractor-trailer hauling soft pretzel dough overturned Thursday morning on the Philadelphia side of the Ben Franklin Bridge bringing traffic to a crawl.

The truck came to a rest on its side in the far left lanes of I-676 which caused traffic to funnel from four lanes to two.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Workers were spotted removing boxes of soft pretzel dough from the truck in order to lighten the cargo load to flip the truck upright.

Heavy delays are expected to last throughout the morning as cleanup continues. FOX 29's Bob Kelly says commuters should use the Betsy Ross Bridge or Walt Whitman.

