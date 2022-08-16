Tractor-trailer hauling part of pre-built home crashes on I-95 in Philadelphia

article

Traffic on a Philadelphia highway was brought to a standstill Tuesday afternoon when a trailer hauling part of a pre-built home crashed.

The crash happened on the ramp that connects I-95 southbound to I-676 westbound sometime after 4 p.m., according to officials.

SkyFOX flew over the apparent accident as crews used cranes to try to lift the structure. No injuries were immediately reported.

A significant back-up stretched down the highway and officials urged motorists to expect delays.

There is no timetable for when the ramp will reopen at this time.