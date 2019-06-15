Traffic deaths up in 2018 in Pennsylvania

article

The number of people killed on Pennsylvania's roads rose in 2018, fueled by increases in the deaths of senior citizens and pedestrians.

Figures released Thursday show there were 1,190 traffic deaths in the state last year. That's up nearly 5% from the 1,137 deaths in 2017.

There was a 34% increase in pedestrian deaths and fatal crashes involving senior citizens rose from 124 to 188. Alcohol-related fatal crashes rose from 293 to 331.

PennDOT says fatal crashes involving drivers who were 16 or 17 years of age were at a new low of 26 in 2018.

Officials say the 164 motorcycle fatalities were a 14-year low.

PennDOT says it continues to work to educate motorists and pedestrians about safety.