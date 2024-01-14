Holocaust Memorial Plaza in Philadelphia vandalized with swastika
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police and homeland security are investigating an act of vandalism that occurred at the Horowitz-Wasserman Holocaust Memorial Plaza Sunday.
At around 2:21 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Arch Street for a report of a swastika symbol spray-painted on a wall of the Verizon building.
Upon arrival, officers confirmed the vandalism and immediately launched an investigation.
The suspect has not been identified yet, but police say the vandal was a male wearing a black mask and a dark jacket (possibly brown) with a stripe across the chest and down the arms.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Central Detectives at (215) 686-3093 or submit a tip anonymously using the PPD's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).