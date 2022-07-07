US officials warn of 'serious risk' traveling to Tijuana and Rosarito, Baja California

Americans are putting themselves at "serious risk" if traveling to Tijuana and Rosarito, Baja California.

That's according to a new travel advisory issued by the United States Embassy in Mexico, elevating the current threat level to three of four.

Officials said the risk was increased due to the arrest of a prominent cartel leader in Baja.

The travel advisory reads:

"There is the potential for confrontations between criminal organizations and Mexican security forces in Tijuana and Rosarito, Baja California, following the July 2 arrest of a prominent cartel leader. U.S. citizens should expect to encounter increased Mexican law enforcement presence in those areas. Criminal organization assassinations and territorial disputes can result in bystanders being injured or killed."

Americans are strongly urged to reconsider travel.

If you must travel to the "serious risk" areas, officials released the following list of actions to take: