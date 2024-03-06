Travis Kelce breaks down talking to Jason about his retirement: 'It feels empty'

article

Jason Kelce's retirement is still hitting hard for all those who love the Eagles legend, but none more than his own little brother!

During Wednesday's episode of their New Heights podcast, Travis reflected on how it feels now that his big brother Jason has ended his 13-year career.

"It's always been like I've had that flotation device," he said. "To have you out of it, man, it feels empty."

Jason announced his retirement earlier this week during an emotional speech recalling the beginning of his career, the first time he met his wife Kylie, his love for the City of Philadelphia, and of course, his unbreakable bond with his brother Travis.

Travis admitted the two didn't really talk much about his retirement prior to the huge announcement.

"I wanted to make sure you didn't feel any pressure from me to keep going, knowing that I wanted you to keep playing," Travis told Jason during the podcast.

Jason joked he would have stayed if he knew - something all Philadelphia fans had hoped for!

Moments later, Travis broke down in tears as he expressed his appreciation for his brother showing him the way through the sport of football.

"We showed each other the way," Jason responded.

The emotional conversation ended in true Kelce fashion - laughs all around!

"It was just cool being the tag team of the National Football League, pretty cool s---!" Travis said.