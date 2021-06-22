Woman rescued after tree crashes into home in Newark, Delaware during storms

A tree fell through a Newark family’s home on Monday night during a severe thunderstorm.

A 65-year-old woman was just inches from tragedy, according to authorities, and standing in her kitchen as the tree struck around 7:15 p.m. She was rescued safely and is now home tonight from the hospital.

"Definitely one that’s going to stick with me for a while," said Deputy Chief Jeff Sands of the Aetna Hose Hook and Ladder Company.

Two children in the home were able to get out uninjured, but the woman was trapped. When Aetna Hose Hook and Ladder Company arrived, they were only able to yell to her.

"Basically the tree had come in and collapsed sections of the roof down and she was caught back in the corner so there was really no way that she was going to get out on her own," said Sands.

First responders stabilized the roof for everyones safety, then climbed through the rubble to get her.

"Thunder was still cracking outside and lightning going on so obviously safety is a top concern," Sands said. "Crews had to actually shovel through a lot of this and cut through with a saw to be able to finally make it to her. One of her arms was pinned and they were able to free that arm very minor injuries, miraculously."

They brought her to safety in 29 minutes, and she came home from the hospital on Tuesday.

Sands says it’s a reminder to get to a safe place during a severe thunderstorm.

"How close was this to being a real tragedy? I’ll say inches I’ve said it before it’s pretty miraculous," he said.

