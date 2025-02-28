Trenton leadership looks for reform of police department after scorching DOJ investigation

The Brief New policies in the Trenton Police Department after a year-long investigation by the U.S. Justice Department. The initiatives are aimed at improving public safety, community relations and law enforcement operations. It’s part of their vision to improve safety in the city.



Trenton leadership is responding to a scorching U.S. Justice Department Civil Rights Investigation Division of its police department. It found violence within the ranks of the police department and alleged constitutional violations of its residents.

What we know:

There are 236 Trenton police officers in a department budgeted for 50 more. Their base pay is $40,000, under what nearby communities pay, and the U.S. Justice Department says Trenton cops are violent toward citizens.

A probe of Trenton police by the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney, released in November, also found police routinely violated residents constitutional rights against unreasonable government searches and seizures.

What they're saying:

Fearing trouble, a female resident of the city asked FOX 29 to withhold her identity in its broadcast report. She said, "I agree, I believe they’re always looking for a problem, always looking for someone they feel they can overpower or lash out against no questions asked."

In City Hall Friday, the mayor and police director spoke of reform. Mayor Reed Gusciora said, "We disbanded the tactical units that were out there. We initiated the ‘Arrive Together’ program. We’ve conducted training and brought in more supervision." The Arrive Together program pairs police with mental health providers.

The mayor says Trenton is also working toward police accreditation, plans to train and hire 30 officers and has strengthened internal affairs. Gusciora says all of this is happening despite resignations and uncertainty surrounding the Justice Department’s Civil Rights division under Donald Trump.

Steve Wilson, the Trenton Police Director, said, "The idea is the police are part of the community, not separate from the community.

Big picture view:

Funded at $37 million, Trenton leadership wants to hike the police budget by $6 million and says it’s committed to "top-notch" public safety in a struggling city where residents demand change.

Rasheed Zareef is a lifelong resident of Trenton. He says, the police, "Need to build trust with the community, number one, and get to know the citizens that they interact with everyday instead of being so gung-ho."

In a statement, Jason Woodhead, the President of the Trenton Superior Officers Association, and also representing Trenton Police supervisors, wrote, the union "…fully supports constitutional policing and accountability. If improvements are necessary, we are committed to making those changes." He added, "To our community, we hear you and respect your concerns."