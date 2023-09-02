Trenton man, 40, found shot to death in vacant lot, officials say

article

A 40-year-old man was found shot to death in a vacant lot in Trenton and police are searching for the killer.

A little after midnight Saturday, Trenton police were called to the 200 block of Brunswick Avenue on a report of shots fired, officials said.

The victim, identified as Ronald Taylor, was unresponsive when police arrived, finding him in a vacant lot, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

An active investigation into Taylor’s death is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting is urged to contact Mercer County Homicide Task Force Detective Jennifer Eyster at 609-989-6406 or Sgt. Roberto Reyes at 609-256-0997. Additionally, tips can be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.