Trenton police officers accused of shooting, paralyzing unarmed man

Attorneys for a 29-year-old man shot by Trenton police last month are calling for the release of body camera video and have filed a legal claim against the city and police.

The lawyers for Jajuan Henderson say just after midnight on Feb. 12th., he went to his car parked on Centre Street in Trenton to get some Ice Tea. They allege Henderson was approached by plain-clothed police officers who shot him in the neck and back leaving him paralyzed from the chest down.

Attorney David Bahuriak, in an early afternoon press conference at the offices of the NAACP in Trenton, said Henderson was unarmed.

"He was sitting in a car alone. He was shot 4 or 5 times by police under the color or law," Bahuriak said.

Henderson’s mother, Gia, who attended the press conference along with NAACP officials said she wants justice for her son.

"I’m here to get justice for my son and I want the Trenton police officers involved in the shooting to be held accountable," Gia said.

Trenton police would not comment on the incident and directed reporters to the office of the Union County Prosecutor who did not return calls for comment.

In court filings, police allege Henderson tried to flee the scene and struck other vehicles. A resident of the neighborhood, who asked not to be identified, said Henderson’s vehicle did strike other cars on the street.

Henderson’s lawyers are calling for the release of police body camera video.

