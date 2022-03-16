Police: Man shot and killed Wednesday night in Hunting Park

Authorities say a man was shot to death Wednesday night in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood.

Officer from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 700 block of Luzerne Street around 6:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Police say a 39-year-old man was found shot multiple times and driven by officers to Temple University Hospital.

The victim, whose name was not shared by police, died shortly before 7 p.m.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.

