Police: Man shot and killed Wednesday night in Hunting Park
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was shot to death Wednesday night in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood.
Officer from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 700 block of Luzerne Street around 6:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots.
Police say a 39-year-old man was found shot multiple times and driven by officers to Temple University Hospital.
The victim, whose name was not shared by police, died shortly before 7 p.m.
No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.
