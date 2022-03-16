Man hospitalized after shootout with SWAT in Upper Providence Township, police say

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele is investigating a shootout between a man and SWAT, authorities say.

Police say the shooting took place in the Mont Clare section of Upper Providence Township at around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

According to authorities, Upper Providence Police and Limerick Police responded to the 1400 block of Meadowview Lane for reports of a man suffering from a mental health emergency.

The caller who contacted 911 said a man gathered multiple firearms and put them in his pickup truck, according to investigators.

Police came in contact with the 62-year-old in the parking lot of the Meadows Apartment Complex, where the man had crashed his truck, the DA's office says.

Authorities say the man got out of the truck and began firing at police officers who then returned fire, striking the man in the arm.

The man was taken to Paoli Hospital and he is expected to survive, police say.

FOX 29's Shaynah Ferreira says several bullet holes were found in a car in the parking lot of the residential development. It remains unclear if the bullets are from the suspect or the SWAT team.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3368.

