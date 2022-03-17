Homeowner fatally shoots trespasser who broke into car in West Philadelphia, police say

Philadelphia police say a homeowner fatally shot a man who police say was trespassing in his backyard and broke into his SUV using a brick.

Officers responded to the scene shortly after 10:30 p.m. for a shooting call and found a 23-year-old laying on the ground between two houses near 44th and Fairmount.

The man had been shot multiple times in the torso and chest area and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police tell FOX 29 the man had entered a backyard and broke into an SUV by throwing a brick through the window.

The 49-year-old homeowner confronted the trespasser and police say he fired multiple shots, striking the 23-year-old suspect. The suspect ran about a half block down 44th Street before collapsing.

Police say they also received two other 911 calls about two other trespassing incidents around the time of the incident.

The suspect’s last known address was about two block from where he was fatally shot. Officials say the suspect is known to police and has had prior run-ins with law enforcement.

Police say preliminary information indicates that the homeowner has a permit to carry a firearm. The homeowner was cooperating with police.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter