Trial begins for young man accused of killing 2 teens in South Philly

The trial has begun for the teen police say is responsible for the shooting deaths of two 16-year-old boys in South Philadelphia back in 2017.

Dramatic testimony in the first day of the murder trial. An 18-year-old friend of victim Salvatore DiNubile says on the night of the killing accused killer Brandon Olivieri approached the victim at 12th and Ritner, they talk and Olivieri allegedly pulls a pistol as they wrestle for the weapon, and DiNubile is shot and later dies. Also, killed was 16-year-old Caleer Miller who arrived that night with the alleged killer.

Olivieri is charged in the October 24, 2017 killing of both young men. He faces life in prison for murder in the first-degree. He denies the killings.

In cross exam examination, DiNubile's friend admits he lied to police in his first statement about the size of the gun and never told them he knew Brandon Olivieri was the alleged shooter. He says he was scared for his life.

The trial is being held under tight security. A metal detector stands just yards from the 3rd-floor court, and the judge and jury work behind bulletproof glass.

Earlier, a police officer testified he came upon DiNubile moments after the shooting--gasping for breath--begging for help.

The Miller family says its loss is great.

"It's really just heartbreaking to have to see him and know he's responsible for taking my cousin's life--my first cousin," Danae Mitchell said.