Triple shooting at Finley Rec Center prompts emergency meeting with city leaders

Brand-new surveillance video shows the chaotic moments a gunman opened fire at a Philadelphia rec center over the weekend, sending people scattering.

Adding to that, another shooting at a rec center occurred in East Germantown Tuesday leaving residents frustrated and concerned.

What we know:

On Saturday, March 29, three teenage boys were shot at the Finley Rec Center in East Mount Airy.

The three boys injured were aged 14, 15 and 16.

Police said Tuesday that two of the teens were released from the hospital, while one is still there in critical condition.

Police cameras captured gunfire at Finley Rec Center just after 5 p.m. last Saturday afternoon.

The suspect was seen running and shooting as people scattered from the playground and basketball courts.

Police say the gunman got away in a sedan that may be a Nissan.

Investigators say the suspect is seen in this clip of video leaving the rec center three minutes before the shooting with a group of juveniles.

What they're saying:

"They were children in our community that are hurting," one resident said. "Our motto is catch them before the streets catch them,"

The triple shooting prompted an emergency meeting at the rec center Tuesday evening.

Nearly 200 people packed the room where residents voiced concerns.

"You cannot ignore your grandchildren or your children or your cousins or whatever that's living in your homes. You gotta check these rooms," one attendee said, receiving applause. "Don't be afraid to turn them in. Turn them in. It might hurt, but it's better to be hurt than to end up being dead."

Police laid out a plan to address the violence and to keep safe the ten rec centers in the 14th Police District.

"One, we're going to have an officer here during evening hours until this closes. They'll conduct checks, park, get outside their vehicle, and engage you. Two, we'll have bike officers assigned to this area. I have three proactive patrol units in this area. We're not over-policing this area. We're here to help. Lastly, I have a supervisor coming to check not just this rec center but all ten rec centers hourly," explained Captain Stuart McCollum, Philadelphia Police.

Mayor Cherelle Parker defended Finley Rec Center, saying it is rich in amenities for youth.

"This is what we want for neighborhoods across the city of Philadelphia," Parker said. "Accountability is a part of the tough conversation that we have to have about what happened,."

Commissioner Kevin Bethel responded to questions about the recent shootings at rec centers.

"These shootings are not acceptable, and we'll work with the community to address that. We'll do the same with the Lonnie Recreation and that community, and we'll do that across the city," Bethel stated.