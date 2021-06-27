Triple shooting leaves 3 men in stable, critical conditions in Kensington

article

An early morning shooting left three men hospitalized in Kensington on Sunday.

The incident happened on the 2700 block of Ruth Street on the highway at approximately 7:54 a.m.

Police say a 24-year-old man, a 25-year-old man, and a 26-year old man all suffered gunshot wounds to various locations on their bodies.

The 24-year-old was shot in the right ankle and taken to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

The 26-year-old man was shot once in the left leg and was also taken to Temple University Hospital where he remains in stable condition.

The 25-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds to his stomach and was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

A scene was held but no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered at this time.

