Triple shooting sends 3 men to the hospital in Logan, police say

A triple shooting has sent three men to the hospital in the Logan section of the city.

The incident happened just before noon on the 4500 block of North 19th Street on the highway.

Police say a 22-year-old man was shot once in his left face-cheek. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.

A 36-year-old man was shot once in his right arm and was also taken to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

A 56-year-old man was shot four times in his abdomen. He drove himself to Einstein Medical Center where he was then placed in stable condition.

Police say no arrests have been made, but a scene has been held for further investigation.

