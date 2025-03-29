Triple shooting teen victims being held by police, officials say

article

Three teenage boys were shot near an East Mount Airy park late Saturday afternoon, one of whom is in critical condition. All three boys are also being held by police in the incident.

What we know:

Police were called to the 900 block of East Upsal Street Saturday, just after 5 p.m., on the report of a shooting, officials said.

Police found the victims suffering various injuries from gunshot wounds.

Dig deeper:

According to authorities, the victims are:

15-years-old, suffered gunshot wound to his chest. He is in critical condition.

16-years-old, suffered a graze wound to his face. He is listed as stable

14-years-old, suffered a gunshot wound to his thigh. He is listed as stable.

All three boys were taken to Einstein Medical Center for treatment.

What we don't know:

No details were released regarding what role the three played in the shooting.

Officials said no weapons have been found and an investigation is ongoing.