Trooper admits pursuing traffic stop of female driver in NJ
TRENTON, N.J. - A state police trooper who disabled equipment in his cruiser to prevent it from recording video of an unlawful traffic stop of a female driver has pleaded guilty to tampering with public records.
Michael Patterson entered his plea Monday. The 30-year-old Bayonne resident now faces up to a year in state prison without the possibility of parole and will forfeit his job.
- 15-year-old girl extremely critical after she was shot in the head in Nicetown-Tioga
- 13-year-old boy killed, 2 hurt in Chester shooting
- Triple shooting leaves 1 dead in Southwest Philadelphia
Patterson stopped the woman’s vehicle on the New Jersey Turnpike in January 2020 and eventually let her go with a warning.
He then unlawfully stopped her again a few minutes later after she had left the highway at Exit 11.
Authorities said Patterson did that to make advances toward the woman.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement