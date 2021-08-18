Trooper admits pursuing traffic stop of female driver in NJ

article

A state police trooper who disabled equipment in his cruiser to prevent it from recording video of an unlawful traffic stop of a female driver has pleaded guilty to tampering with public records.

Michael Patterson entered his plea Monday. The 30-year-old Bayonne resident now faces up to a year in state prison without the possibility of parole and will forfeit his job.

Patterson stopped the woman’s vehicle on the New Jersey Turnpike in January 2020 and eventually let her go with a warning.

He then unlawfully stopped her again a few minutes later after she had left the highway at Exit 11.

Authorities said Patterson did that to make advances toward the woman.

