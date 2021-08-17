13-year-old boy killed, 2 hurt in Chester shooting

A 13-year-old boy has died after a shooting in Chester late Monday night.

The shooting happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. in the area of 10th and Madison Streets.

When police arrived, they found the child suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and armpit area.

He was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.

Two other victims had suffered gunshot wounds to their lower extremities. Both were taken to Crozer Chester Medical Center where they are listed in good condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to please contact police.

