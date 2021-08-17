15-year-old girl extremely critical after she was shot in the head in Nicetown-Tioga

article

A 15-year-old girl is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head at a park in Nicetown-Tioga.

Officials say the girl was at a basketball court at Jerome Brown Playground on the 1900 block of West Ontario Street when someone opened fire Tuesday night, just before 9 p.m.

The girl was rushed by medics to Temple University Hospital and was listed in extremely critical condition, suffering two gunshot wounds to her head.

Police say no weapon has been found and no arrests have been made. They are investigating a motive into the shooting.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

