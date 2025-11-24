Truck driver interrupts apparent heist of meat products in Northeast Philadelphia

article

The Brief A 55-year-old truck driver stopped a group of suspects from stealing meat from his trailer early Monday morning. The incident happened around 2:10 a.m. on the 11300 block of Norcom Road in Northeast Philadelphia. Police say 10 to 12 suspects fled in four vehicles after being confronted.



A truck driver in Northeast Philadelphia foiled what police are calling an apparent attempted theft of meat products early Monday morning.

What we know:

According to investigators, the incident occurred around 2:10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 24, on the 11300 block of Norcom Road.

Police said a 55-year-old driver was inside his 2025 Peterbilt when he noticed movement inside the attached trailer. When he went to check, he reportedly saw four vehicles and about 10 to 12 men removing boxes of meat products from the truck.

The driver confronted the suspects, who dropped the stolen items and ran. Meat products were scattered across the parking lot as the group ran away. The driver was not injured. However, the physical condition of the meat is unclear.

No suspect or vehicle descriptions were immediately available, and investigators have not said what company the truck was hauling for.

Philadelphia Police are investigating the attempted theft. Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).