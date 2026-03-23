TSA shortages prompt ICE deployment at Philadelphia International and 12 other airports: reports

The Brief ICE agents are being sent to 13 U.S. airports, including Philadelphia, to help with TSA security lines starting Monday. President Trump directed ICE agents not to wear masks and said the National Guard could be called in if needed. The White House says ICE will help with crowd control and ID checks, but not with screening or scanners.



Agents with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are now being deployed to major airports across the country, including Philadelphia International Airport, to help manage long security lines as the partial government shutdown continues.

ICE agents deployed to airports during government shutdown

What we know:

ICE agents began assisting at 13 airports on Monday, including Philadelphia, according to Fox News.

They are tasked with securing entrances, crowd control and checking IDs, but will not operate X-ray scanners or handle screening lines.

President Trump advised Monday on "Truth Social" that ICE agents should not wear masks while on this assignment. He also said he could bring in the National Guard to help if airport chaos continues.

Travelers at airports like JFK, Newark, New Orleans, Atlanta and Phoenix saw ICE agents patrolling terminals.

At Philadelphia International, FOX 29 observed Department of Homeland Security police outside several security checkpoints, though it is unclear if they are connected with ICE.

Some travelers support the move, saying extra help is needed. "If they’ve done their background to get the job. Just like everybody else they got a job to do," said Jerry Campbell of Fort Worth.

Long lines and TSA staffing challenges

What they're saying:

"If they’ve done their background to get the job. Just like everybody else they got a job to do," said Jerry Campbell of Fort Worth. "Hopefully they help get people through the lines," said Casey Glass of Corona, California.

Impact on TSA agents and travelers

Why you should care:

Thousands of TSA agents have not received a full paycheck in five weeks, leading to worker shortages and longer lines at airports.

Mass sick outs by TSA workers have forced Philadelphia International to shut down security checkpoints, making waits even longer.

The White House says ICE agents will help with crowd control and checking IDs but will not work scanners or screening lines. The goal is to ease congestion at the nation’s largest airports.

Today, boxes of food donations arrived for TSA agents working without pay. Some travelers expressed concern about the deployment of ICE agents, questioning whether it is necessary or helpful. "I think they’ll be in the way distracting. You know. If they can help.. I don’t think so. I think they’ll be more of a distraction," said Keith Mosley of San Antonio.

What we don't know:

It is still unclear exactly how ICE agents are being assigned at each airport, how long they will remain in place, or if the National Guard will be called in.

It is also not confirmed whether the Department of Homeland Security police seen at Philadelphia International are working directly with ICE.

FOX 29 has not received a response from the office of Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker.