Turkey ends up on roof of home in Haddon Heights

A family got quite a surprise when a turkey ended up on the roof of their home in Haddon Heights, New Jersey.

“We were all just hanging out in this room and we heard the loudest noise ever,” said Korie Moore. “We thought we lost a wall to our house or something ran into our house.”

She says her husband ran outside, expecting to see damage or an intruder.

“He came in and said, You are not going to believe this but there is a turkey on our roof," she explained.

Turns out, it was Glenn, the Haddon Heights town turkey.

“We left the door open and he walked right into my store,” said Marisa Tracy, who owns a pizza shop on Black Horse Pike. She says he has been a regular since Thanksgiving.

“He could be somewhere anywhere around here right now," he said.

Residents say he is a pretty brazen bird.

