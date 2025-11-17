Turn in your vape, receive $100 reward: Free program in Montgomery County to help teens quit vaping

The Brief Turn in your vape, complete a 10-week virtual program, and receive a $100 reward at the end. It’s a free program, a push by the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services to help teens quit vaping.



Montgomery County Prevention Coordinators Jennifer Gehret and Katie Kucz explain that colleges in the area offer vape buyback programs, so they figured, why not introduce similar programs at the high school level?

What they're saying:

"It’s a free program," said Gehret. "It’s evidence-based. It’s helping kids live healthier lives."

Gehret and Kucz say the nationwide issue of vaping is an increasing problem in schools.

"It’s so easy. It seems like it’s a trendy thing to do," said Kucz. "It’s not just flavoring. It’s an addictive substance that you’re putting into your body that has a lot of other harmful chemicals."

Jenkintown mom, Latasha Pope, says she sees it first-hand.

"Kids are passing around vapes like gum these days."

Pope says she first caught her 15-year-old son with a vape two years ago.

"I went into his room one day to just check on him, and he was asleep with a vape in his hand," said Pope. "I was just shocked. I immediately started looking for programs where I could get him help."

Pope, a former nicotine cessation clinical specialist, says she’s spent a lot of money on individual counseling and life coaching. That didn’t work, but this program is.

"They make it catered to teenagers," Pope explained. "He doesn’t complain about doing it."

While Gehret and Kucz say that recent local vaping statistics actually show a decline in use, Pope says she’s personally shocked by the number of children pulling out their vapes as soon as they hop off the school bus.

She’s encouraging parents to pay attention and get involved.

"Our kids don’t understand longterm effects of vaping, so it’s our job to educate them and to support them and remind them that it’s not acceptable."

What's next:

The next Montgomery County Vape Buyback session kicks off in December.

Here is a link to sign up.