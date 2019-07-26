Twins found dead in hot car in Bronx after father forgot them

article

Authorities say two infants were found dead inside a car in the Bronx on Friday after their father told police that he forgot they were inside and went to work for the day.

It happened at W. Kingsbridge Rd. and Kingsbridge Terrace.

The babies, a boy and girl, were left in the car’s back seat as the father went to work Friday morning, police say. The father had parked the car and did not realize he had left his children inside until he returned to the vehicle later that day.

Police have not yet charged the father with a crime and an investigation is ongoing.