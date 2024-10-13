Teen turns himself in after SS United States burglarized, damaged at Philly port: sources

A 17-year-old is facing several charges in connection to a burglary onboard a historic ship sitting at port in Philadelphia waters, according to police sources.

Several tools and batteries were stolen from the SS United States earlier this month.

The burglary caused damage to the property, according to investigators.

Police sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley that a 17-year-old boy turned himself into police this week, and is facing burglary and trespassing charges.

The SS United States has been in headlines recently as officials finally reached an agreement that will see the ship transformed into the world's largest artifical reef.

The $10 million deal will see the 1,000-foot ocean liner towed from Philadelphia to Destin-Fort Walton Beach, where it would be sunk offshore.

The former Cold War weapon would then be converted into a scuba diving destination.

Okaloosa County has also vowed to open a "land-based museum and immersive experience" established by the SS United States Conservancy.

The ship still holds the transatlantic speed record, which it set more than 70 years ago.



