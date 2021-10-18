Two moms killed in hit-and-run, woman surrenders to Detroit Police

The Detroit Police Department said it has taken a woman into custody who they believe is responsible for a double fatal hit-and-run early Saturday morning.

Police said a 30-year-old woman surrendered to police and was arrested Monday morning for the crash that killed Erica Yancey and her sister-in-law Brittany Jones.

Yancey, a mother of four, and Jones, a mother to three, were leaving the Kings & Queens Banquet Hall on Schaefer in Detroit around 2 a.m. on Saturday when they were hit by a Kia Soul. The driver never stopped. Both women later died from their injuries.

The Kia was recovered by Detroit Police and had extensive front-end damage.

Monday morning, Detroit Police said the driver surrendered to police. Her name was not released.

The family of Jones started a GoFundMe and said that she and her friends were celebrating Sweetest Day with a girl's night out.