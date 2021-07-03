Expand / Collapse search

Two people, including teen, shot minutes apart in Delaware

PHILADELPHIA - Two people, one a 14-year-old, were shot just minutes apart Friday night in Delaware’s largest city. 

Wilmington police say the first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. when a 57-year-old man was shot. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition. 

About eight minutes later the teenage boy was shot a couple of blocks away, according to police. 

He was also in stable condition. 

The News Journal reports it wasn't immediately clear if the incidents were related.

