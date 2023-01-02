Two separate shootings within one hour leave 2 men injured

article

Two men are injured after police say two separate shootings occurred within one hour across the city.

Police say the first shooting occurred just after 3:30 p.m. in the city's Port Richmond neighborhood.

Officers say they responded to the 2000 block of Albright Street where they found a 26-year-old who had been shot six times throughout his torso.

Medics transported the victim to Temple Hospital where authorities say he was placed in stable condition.

The second shooting occurred not even an hour later, at 4:14 p.m. in Olney.

Police say they were called to the 6000 block of North 2nd Street where they found a 30-year-old man suffering multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body.

The victim was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center where authorities say he was placed in critical condition.

Authorities say no arrest was made in either incident and anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.