Two women are injured after shooting in West Philadelphia

Two women are recovering after they are both shot in West Philadelphia.

According to authorities, police responded to the 5500 block of Winter Place Sunday, about 7:40 p.m.

Two women were found suffering with gunshot wounds when police arrived on scene.

A 25-year-old woman was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical with a gunshot wound to the stomach. She is listed in stable condition.

A 31-year-old woman was shot once in the arm and once in the shoulder. She was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.

Double shooting on Winter Place in West Philadelphia.

Police say the investigation is active. There are no arrests and no weapons recovered.