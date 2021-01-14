U.S. Attorney McSwain to resign later this month amid presidential transition

article

United States Attorney William McSwain has announced he will be stepping down later this month after serving the Eastern District of Pennsylvania for more than two and a half years.

McSwain's resignation comes as no surprise amid the upcoming presidential transition as he was appointed to the position by President Donald Trump and confirmed by the Senate.

Following his resignation, McSwain will be returning to private law practice in Philadelphia.

Jennifer Arbittier Williams, who has served as the First Assistant U.S. Attorney during Mr. McSwain’s tenure, will become the Acting U.S. Attorney upon his departure.

"I want to thank President Trump for appointing me as U.S. Attorney, Senators Toomey and Casey for recommending me for the position, and Attorneys General Barr and Sessions for leading the Department of Justice during my service. I will always be grateful to have had the opportunity to serve as U.S. Attorney in the District in which I have lived most of my life, in the City in which I was born, and in the Office where I learned to be a trial lawyer as an Assistant U.S. Attorney," said U.S. Attorney McSwain.

"My overriding focus as U.S. Attorney was on pursuing justice in order to protect the community. I gave this job all that I had – all day, every day. While we’ve had many significant accomplishments during my tenure, the credit for these successes belongs to the hardworking, dedicated professionals at the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners. For an attorney, there is no greater professional privilege than to represent the United States of America. I will miss it dearly," he added.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter