U.S. Representative-Elect Sarah McBride provides insights on historic first term agenda

In a wide-ranging interview with FOX 29’s Jeff Cole, Delaware U.S. Representative-Elect, Sarah McBride, said her focus will be serving the residents of Delaware and she’ll not be deterred by those focusing on her as a transgender person.

Cole asked McBride about a resolution focused on her during orientation in Washington. "Doesn’t that resolution personally offend you, personally make you angry, because it’s directed right at you? McBride said, "I’m not going to let them have my anger. Look, I’m a person. Having people talk about personal things about you is not easy and it hurts at times."

Sarah McBride’s introduction to the U.S. House came in that resolution banning her use of women’s restrooms in the U.S. Capitol. The 34-year-old elected as the first openly transgender person to Congress said her focus is The First State. Cole asked, "Do you think you have an obligation to speak for trans people now you’re elected to Congress? McBride replied, "I think I have an obligation to speak for Delaware."

McBride, a Delaware Democratic State Senator, said she’ll focus on expanding healthcare, economic policy, and criminal justice reform in Congress.

She’ll enter the House controlled by Republicans with a slim majority giving Democrats "leverage"-she said - on issues such as climate change. McBride said, "Beach replenishment here in Delaware is a critical issue that I hope to continue to deliver funding for so that we can protect our coastal communities from rising sea levels. Cole said, "The President says climate change is a hoax? McBride responded, "He’s wrong."

McBride, who easily won her seat in a state controlled by Democrats, said she’s a supporter of public schools. McBride said, "I’m absolutely opposed to vouchers." Cole asked, "You’re opposed to public money going to students in private schools?" McBride answered, "I believe that would be the end of public education in this country."

McBride, the only member of the U.S. House from Delaware, believes the attention she’s drawn may benefit the state’s 1 million residents. Cole asked, "You have a microphone that most freshman don’t have because you are trans, because you’ve gotten attention, so it does work to your benefit?" McBride responded, "I think it’s because I represent an entire state and there’s attention around my agenda, it’s not why I ran, but I’m certainly going to use that microphone to elevate the voices and interests of Delawareans."