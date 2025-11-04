U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy calls out SEPTA issues in press conference

The Brief U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy highlighted critical safety and management issues within SEPTA. Conversations with state and local leaders, including Gov. Josh Shapiro and Mayor Cherelle Parker, aim to address these concerns. SEPTA faces deadlines for safety inspections and technology installations as part of a federally mandated plan.



U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy did not hold back in a press conference today, addressing significant safety and management concerns within SEPTA.

Federal concerns over SEPTA's safety

Secretary Duffy emphasized the need for SEPTA to address safety issues, including fires on the Silverliner IV and claimed years of mismanagement.

He stated, "You cannot have a transit system that is not safe, that has fires, that’s undercapitalized, and mismanaged," said Sean Duffy, U.S. Transportation Secretary.

What they're saying:

Gov. Josh Shapiro expressed his thoughts on a scathing letter sent from Duffy in October about the transit agency, calling it misguided, but acknowledging a productive meeting with Duffy and other leaders.

"I think we had a good meeting of the minds," said Shapiro. "Everyone understands the scope of the problem as we wait to learn the specific details from all the testing that’s going on, and we’re going to work together to resolve it."

SEPTA's response and future plans

SEPTA is working under a federally mandated 14-point safety plan, which includes inspecting Silverliner IV rail cars by Nov. 14 and installing new heat-sensing technology by Dec. 5.

The FTA also issued an emergency action for trolley car inspections, which SEPTA plans to complete by Friday.

It stems from several incidents involving the overhead catenary wires that the cars connect to.

Spokesperson Andrew Busch says there is a total of 65 miles of overhead catenary on the trolley system.

All wire is replaced every eight to ten years.

"We don’t see it as a negative to have those discussions, we think we’re on a good trajectory both with those ordered processes that we have to go through, but also with SEPTA’s efforts overall to instill a safety culture in all parts of the agency," says Busch.

Busch says SEPTA is standing by their management and safety.

"Our service day to day, we are confident is safe, but we are going to continue working with them showing the things we’re doing, but also hopefully getting some help from them to improve things."

What we don't know:

The long-term funding solution for SEPTA remains uncertain, as the agency has only secured funds for the next two fiscal years by relocating capital funds.