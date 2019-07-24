U.S. Women's National team to play in Philadelphia on victory tour

article

The World Cup Champion U.S. Women’s National Team will be stopping in Philadelphia on their victory tour next month.

South Jersey native Carli Lloyd and her teammates will take on Portugal at Lincoln Financial Field on August 29th.

The Match will tip off at 7 p.m. ET and you can watch it on FOX Sports 1.

The match is part of the team’s five-game victory tour that will also take them to Pasadena, California and St. Paul, Minnesota. The final two games of the tour have not yet been announced.

Tickets for the Philadelphia match will go on sale Tuesday July 30 at 10 a.m. through ussoccer.com.