Uber driver carjacked, shot by passengers in North Philadelphia: police

The Brief Police are searching for two suspects after a carjacking and shooting in North Philadelphia. An Uber driver was shot twice after the suspects got into his vehicle. The stolen vehicle was spotted on police surveillance cameras.



An innocent rideshare driver was just doing his job when he became the victim of a carjacking-turned-shooting in North Philadelphia early Thursday morning.

What we know:

A 58-year-old Uber driver stopped to pick up two men on a desolate stretch along the 900 block of Fairmount Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

Police say once the passengers got into the vehicle, they pulled out a gun, fired two shots, forced the driver out, then drove off.

The driver suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and arm, and is said to be in stable condition at a local hospital.

What's next:

Police are still searching for both armed carjacking suspects.

They were last seen on police surveillance cameras driving south on 10th Street.

The stolen vehicle is described as being a Chevy sedan, possibly a Malibu or Impala, with Florida registration plates.