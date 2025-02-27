Expand / Collapse search

Uber driver carjacked, shot by passengers in North Philadelphia: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  February 27, 2025 7:20am EST
Philadelphia
An innocent rideshare driver was just doing his job when he became the victim of a carjacking-turned-shooting in North Philadelphia early Thursday morning.

The Brief

    • Police are searching for two suspects after a carjacking and shooting in North Philadelphia.
    • An Uber driver was shot twice after the suspects got into his vehicle.
    • The stolen vehicle was spotted on police surveillance cameras.

What we know:

A 58-year-old Uber driver stopped to pick up two men on a desolate stretch along the 900 block of Fairmount Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

Police say once the passengers got into the vehicle, they pulled out a gun, fired two shots, forced the driver out, then drove off.

The driver suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and arm, and is said to be in stable condition at a local hospital.

What's next:

Police are still searching for both armed carjacking suspects.

They were last seen on police surveillance cameras driving south on 10th Street.

The stolen vehicle is described as being a Chevy sedan, possibly a Malibu or Impala, with Florida registration plates.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.

