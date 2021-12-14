Uber driver arrested for indecent assault of female passenger, police say

article

The Marple Township Police Department has arrested an Uber driver who allegedly assaulted a female passenger in late October.

Maher Abdelga-Elmeleh turned himself in on Dec. 14 after he had been wanted on indecent assault and related charges.

At the time of the assault, a female victim reported to police that she had been picked up by an Uber driver and brought to her destination in Broomall.

Upon arriving at the location, the Uber driver, identified by police as Abdelga-Elmeleh, locked the vehicle doors making it so the victim was unable to exit the vehicle.

It is reported that Abdelga-Elmeleh told the victim he would not unlock the door until the victim provided him her phone number.

When the victim attempted to exit the vehicle, Abdelga-Elmeleh allegedly put his hand on the victim’s thigh, then around her neck, and forced the victim against the window during which time he began kissing and biting the victim’s lips.

While this was happening, the victim’s boyfriend approached the vehicle, saw what was happening, and attempted to enter the vehicle, however, the doors were still locked.

The vehicle fled with the victim still inside, until she was able to exit the vehicle a short distance away.

At this time, Uber has not released a statement but says they have removed his access to their platform following the allegations.

